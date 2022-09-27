SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Bust out the stretchy pants and put aside the calorie counting apps. Utah’s premier dessert festival is coming back this weekend.

On Saturday, Oct. 1, over 70 of Utah’s best sweet shops and bakeries will come together for the Sugar High Festival at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy. The all-ages event allows guests to trade in “BiteCoin” for tastings of some of the most delectable treats from across Utah.

The festival offers three tiers to choose from, including “VIP,” “General Admission,” and “Diet General Admission.” Each tier gives sugar fiends different amounts of BiteCoins to use during the event.

The best news is if you try something you like, or run out of BiteCoins and your sugar tooth isn’t satisfied, many of the vendors will also be selling their goodies to take home.

The festival runs until 6 p.m. with gates for general admission opening at 2 p.m.

More information about the Sugar High Festival can be found on their website at sugarhighevents.com.