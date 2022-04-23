TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) officials confirmed Utah’s second case of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in Cache County on Friday.

“The diagnosis of HPAI on this farm is devastating,” said Utah State Veterinarian, Dr. Dean Taylor. “UDAF is working to contain the disease and prevent it from spreading further in this area.”

The report came after the owner of the farm noticed his birds experiencing symptoms of HPAI and contacted UDAF.

The farm had been following very strict biosecurity measures, according to the press release.

UDAF is working with federal, state, and local partners on the response plan, and all infected birds will reportedly be depopulated.

Additional surveillance and testing will also be done in the surrounding area to help prevent further spread of HPAI.

Officials at UDAF urge bird owners in Utah to continue to be vigilant in checking their birds for symptoms and ensuring that they are following good biosecurity practices.

Symptoms of HPAI include high death rate among flocks, nasal discharge, decreased appetite or water consumption, and lack of coordination in birds.

If birds are experiencing any of these symptoms, please contact the state veterinarian’s office immediately at statevet@utah.gov. Early reporting and action will help to contain the disease.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the recent HPAI detections do not present an immediate public health concern. No human cases of this strain of HPAI have been detected in the U.S.

As a reminder, the proper handling and cooking of all poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit is recommended as a general food safety precaution.

Anyone involved with poultry production from the small backyard to the large commercial

producer should review their biosecurity activities to assure the health of their birds.

