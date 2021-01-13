Utah’s Republican representatives vote against impeachment despite President’s ‘reckless’ and ‘wrong’ actions

WASHINGTON D.C. (ABC4 News) – Utah’s four representatives all voted the same way on impeachment Wednesday but they had different reasons why.

Republican Representatives Blake Moore, Chris Stewart, John Curtis and Burgess Owens all voted “no” on the Article of Impeachment.

1st District Rep. Moore, on the job for just ten days, spoke on the House floor about the lack of due process for the President.

“Without a single hearing, or investigation I simply cannot reach the high bar of impeachment,” he said. 

Before the motion passed 232 to 197, Utah 3rd District Rep. Curtis joined Representatives Chip Roy and Dan Crenshaw of Texas and Rep. Nancy Mace of North Carolina is releasing a joint statement, calling the President’s conduct “reckless” but not impeachable.

 It reads in part: “Voting to impeach the President seven days before his departure from office serves little purpose given the Senate will not be able to hold a trial by that time and risks establishing this impeachment as politically motivated. Furthermore, the articles are flawed, charging crimes that are lacking the requisite element of intent.  For these reasons and others, we will not be voting for these articles of impeachment despite our strong belief the President’s actions were wrong.”

Meanwhile, Rep. Moore spoke about the current mood of the country amid this impeachment effort.

“As I listen to this debate, it’s no wonder that our nation is divided,” Rep. Moore said. “We are on an absolute race to the bottom and I was hoping that last week we could have hit rock bottom. I commit to doing better and hope that we can all dig in and find a way.”

The effort to remove the President from office now moves to the Senate where Utah Senator Mitt Romney was the only Republican to vote for removal in his first impeachment back in February of 2020.

