SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — In recognition of Utah’s only Nobel Prize winner for his outstanding achievements in the field of science and beyond — Dr. Mario Capecchi will be presented with The Leonardo Award this week in Salt Lake City.

The event, hosted on May 5 at The Leonardo with sponsorship by the University of Utah and University of Utah Health, will be acknowledging Dr. Capecchi’s accomplishments including his groundbreaking work in gene targeting, which has revolutionized the way scientists identify human genes and their functions in the body.

Mario R. Capecchi, Ph.D., is currently a distinguished professor of human genetics and biology at the University of Utah’s Eccles Institute of Human Genetics. In 2007, he won the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for his pioneering work in “knockout mice” technology, which made possible the production of animal models for studying human diseases.

Considered one of the most prestigious events in the city, The Leonardo Award attracts an assortment of professionals, entrepreneurs, and enthusiasts as it honors individuals who have made contributions to science, art, and technology.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“The Leonardo is proud to recognize Dr. Capecchi with this prestigious award,” states Alexandra Hesse, Executive Director of The Leonardo. “As Utah’s only Nobel Prize laureate, no one better embodies the values of The Leonardo, including creativity, innovation, and an insatiable curiosity about the world around him.”

This week’s ceremony will commence with remarks from Lisa Davis, Fred Lampropolus, Kelvyn Cullimore, and Gail Miller, followed by a keynote presentation from Dr. Capecchi himself.