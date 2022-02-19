Utah’s only Jr. league wheelchair basketball team set to compete is West Coast Championships

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Utah’s only junior league wheelchair basketball team is excited to announce their participation in the West Coast Conference Championships on Feb. 19 and 20 at Weber State University.

The team dubbed the Utah Rush is set to play at both 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The tournament will be held in the Swenson Gym inside the Stromberg Complex, and spectators are welcome free of charge.

The Rush will be competing against teams from Oregon, Washington, California, and Arizona for a chance to go to nationals in March of 2022 in Wichita, Kansas.

In an interview with Standard Examiner, one of the teammates’ parents, Daniel Turner, opened up about the reality of wheelchair basketball.

“It’s probably more aggressive than typical basketball,” he disclosed.

“Sometimes you can smell the rubber,” Utah Rush team manager Lizabeth Velaszquez told Standard Examiner.

However, wheelchair basketball has not proven to be all fun-and-games. As a self-funded organization, the Rush relies solely on donations to practice and compete. The team doesn’t even have their own basketball court.

Velaszquez told Standard Examiner that up until the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the team had been financially able to rent the Neuroworx Adaptive Sports Program’s basketball court to practice on. Fortunately, Club V in North Salt Lake came to the rescue in donating their court after Rush found themselves without a venue.

Team members on Rush are as young as 12-years-old, with the oldest player, Turner’s daughter, ringing in at 17-years.

Alma Turner is one of many Rush athletes taking her wheelchair basketball career to college with her, as she is an aspiring Wildcat at the University of Arizona.

As reported by Standard Examiner, Turner explained that getting the opportunity to interact with those who share both disabilities and abilities in a co-ed sport is what makes the program unique.