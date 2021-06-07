Utah’s newest state liquor store to sell a ‘first’ – cold beer

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A new state liquor and wine store will soon hold its grand opening.

It will offer a ‘first’ for Utah liquor stores, responding to patron requests by offering refrigerated beer.

“The DABC is making strides to improve patron experiences by listening to how we can better run our stores. The new features in the Taylorsville store are a step in that direction, where we are following through on what shoppers say they want in state liquor stores – cold beer,” says Tiffany Clason, Director of Utah’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.

Revenue from the new store, located at 4455 South 2700 West, is anticipated to generate $1.7 million directly to state and local communities in its first year of operation.

Those funds help to pay for services like public safety, education and transportation infrastructure.

The new store will have a grand opening event on Tuesday, June 8, at 10 a.m. with the store opening at 11 a.m.