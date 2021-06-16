Mountain View Corridor’s newest segment to open

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4) – It has been nearly two years since crews began construction on Mountain View Corridor in Salt Lake County.

Now, the wait is over – the newest segment of the Mountain View Corridor from 4100 South to SR-201 will open on Thursday, June 17.

With the completion of this new segment, Mountain View Corridor now includes 21 miles of open roadway and trails from 16000 South/Porter Rockwell Boulevard to SR-201.

In the new four-mile extension, motorists will see:

Two lanes in each direction

13 bridges and six pedestrian bridges

Widened intersection at 3500 S. & 5600 W

For those that cannot wait until Thursday to check out the new extension, UDOT is partnering with West Valley City to hold a community fun run/walk on the roadway. For more details, click here.

In the weeks leading up to the new segment opening, locals have expressed concern for the road’s safety, so ABC4 looked into the crash data and what’s being done to keep drivers safe.

Construction crews are slated to work on 185 projects across Utah this year, with many spanning into the years to come.