UTAH (ABC4) – It’s that time of year when witches, ghouls, ghosts, and goblins come out of the shadows and play tricks on unsuspecting victims who don’t offer treats on Halloween. As Halloween draws near, here is what we can expect to be the most popular costumes this year.

Fashion experts with Boohoo used data from Google Trends to find the most searched-for costumes in every state across the country over the past month in both pop-culture and classic costumes.

The search for ghost costumes topped the charts for Utah as the most popular classic costume. Meanwhile, the release of Top Gun: Maverick in May earlier this year is influencing dress-up choices this Halloween with Top Gun leading pop-culture costume searches in the Beehive State.

Across the nation, DC Comics’ Harley Quinn is still the most popular character to dress as. The once-proclaimed “Cupid of Crime” was the most searched-for costume in 13 states and, according to Boohoo, has been since 2016 with the release of Suicide Squad.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Everyone’s favorite horror doll come to life, Chucky, was the second most popular costume this year, topping the charts in nine states.

For those who love the classics, Witches are a popular trend nationwide with 20 states searching for ‘witch costume.’ With the recent release of the sequel to the ever-loved Hocus Pocus, witches might be more popular than ever.

Below is the full list of states and their most popular costumes whether inspired pop culture or the classics: