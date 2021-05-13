Utah’s most popular baby names in 2020: Is yours on the list?

(Credit: LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

UTAH (ABC4) – Amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, when most of us were spending more time at home, some speculated the U.S. would see a baby boom.

While the COVID-19 baby boom appears to be a baby bust, according to the Associated Press, thousands of newborns were welcomed into the world last year.

We recently learned the most popular baby names in the U.S. for 2020, thanks to the Social Security Administration.

And now, we know the most popular baby names for those born in Utah for 2020.

For the fifth year in a row, Oliver has topped the list for boy names in Utah. Like they have for the last decade, the names William and Liam continue to hold spots in the top 10. This year, Liam overtook William for the second spot and Jack overtook Henry for the fourth spot. No new names have broken into the top 10 for Utah boys from 2019 to 2020.

Olivia remains the top girl name in Utah for the fifth year in a row. While the top 10 boy names have remained largely the same, two new names have entered the top 10 that didn’t make the cut in 2019: Ellie and Ava. These two replace Lily and Mia, which made the top 10 in the previous year.

Here’s a look at the top 100 names for both boys and girls:

RankMale name# of
males		Female name# of
females
1Oliver266Olivia249
2William250Emma216
3Liam242Charlotte188
4Jack225Amelia178
5Henry200Evelyn173
6Lincoln194Lucy148
7James193Hazel144
8Noah178Harper138
9Owen170Ellie133
10Benjamin168Ava130
11Theodore165Nora126
12Hudson163Mia121
13Jackson144Scarlett119
14Brooks134Sophia111
15Lucas133Avery109
16Luke133Eleanor108
17Samuel132Elizabeth107
18Miles131Claire103
19Ezra124Ivy103
20Grayson122Oakley102
21Wyatt119Lily100
22Thomas118Ruby98
23Leo117Emily93
24Daniel107Grace92
25Levi107Sophie92
26Cooper105Chloe91
27Maverick105Luna91
28Logan104Ella89
29Alexander102Mila88
30Mason101Alice86
31Sebastian101Zoey85
32Milo98Hannah83
33Calvin97Isabella83
34Asher96Isla81
35Ethan96Emery79
36Elijah95Everly78
37Mateo90Penelope78
38Charles89Abigail77
39David84Clara76
40Jacob84Remi76
41Aiden83Jane75
42Isaac83Violet75
43Beckham82Aria74
44Everett82Brooklyn74
45Michael82Willow70
46Matthew81Sofia68
47Andrew79Aurora66
48Easton76Lydia66
49Roman75Paisley65
50Eli74Lyla64
51Joseph74Quinn64
52Hunter73Eliza63
53Sawyer72Hadley63
54Axel71Madison63
55Emmett71Blakely61
56Beau69Camila61
57Carter68Charlie61
58Wesley68Sage59
59John67Stella59
60Julian67Nova58
61Gabriel66Sadie58
62Greyson66Addison57
63Parker65Eden53
64Peter65Juniper53
65Rowan65Millie53
66Graham63Piper53
67Kai63Layla52
68Jameson62Riley52
69Jaxon62Victoria51
70Luca62Zoe51
71Boston61Audrey50
72Archer60Gracie50
73Nolan60Adelaide49
74Dean58Natalie49
75Max58Anna48
76Weston58Josie48
77Aaron57Olive48
78Harrison57Adeline47
79Nixon57Elena47
80Bennett55Eva47
81Caleb55Gianna47
82Ian55Molly46
83Jayden54Naomi46
84Jonathan54Vivian46
85Hayes53Daisy45
86Theo53Rosie45
87Maxwell52Aaliyah44
88Knox51Aspen44
89Declan50Rose44
90Joshua50Rylee44
91Nash50Samantha44
92Rhett50Sarah43
93Grant49Jade42
94George48Lennon42
95Jonah48Lillian42
96Ryder48Navy42
97Connor47Brynlee41
98Crew47Eloise41
99Dylan47Indie41
100Harvey47Reese40
101Jace47  
102Jax47  
103Porter47

To view the top names in for other years or states, visit SSA.gov.

