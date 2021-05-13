Utah’s most popular baby names in 2020: Is yours on the list?

UTAH (ABC4) – Amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, when most of us were spending more time at home, some speculated the U.S. would see a baby boom.
While the COVID-19 baby boom appears to be a baby bust, according to the Associated Press, thousands of newborns were welcomed into the world last year.
We recently learned the most popular baby names in the U.S. for 2020, thanks to the Social Security Administration.
And now, we know the most popular baby names for those born in Utah for 2020.
For the fifth year in a row, Oliver has topped the list for boy names in Utah. Like they have for the last decade, the names William and Liam continue to hold spots in the top 10. This year, Liam overtook William for the second spot and Jack overtook Henry for the fourth spot. No new names have broken into the top 10 for Utah boys from 2019 to 2020.
Olivia remains the top girl name in Utah for the fifth year in a row. While the top 10 boy names have remained largely the same, two new names have entered the top 10 that didn’t make the cut in 2019: Ellie and Ava. These two replace Lily and Mia, which made the top 10 in the previous year.
Here’s a look at the top 100 names for both boys and girls:
|Rank
|Male name
|# of
males
|Female name
|# of
females
|1
|Oliver
|266
|Olivia
|249
|2
|William
|250
|Emma
|216
|3
|Liam
|242
|Charlotte
|188
|4
|Jack
|225
|Amelia
|178
|5
|Henry
|200
|Evelyn
|173
|6
|Lincoln
|194
|Lucy
|148
|7
|James
|193
|Hazel
|144
|8
|Noah
|178
|Harper
|138
|9
|Owen
|170
|Ellie
|133
|10
|Benjamin
|168
|Ava
|130
|11
|Theodore
|165
|Nora
|126
|12
|Hudson
|163
|Mia
|121
|13
|Jackson
|144
|Scarlett
|119
|14
|Brooks
|134
|Sophia
|111
|15
|Lucas
|133
|Avery
|109
|16
|Luke
|133
|Eleanor
|108
|17
|Samuel
|132
|Elizabeth
|107
|18
|Miles
|131
|Claire
|103
|19
|Ezra
|124
|Ivy
|103
|20
|Grayson
|122
|Oakley
|102
|21
|Wyatt
|119
|Lily
|100
|22
|Thomas
|118
|Ruby
|98
|23
|Leo
|117
|Emily
|93
|24
|Daniel
|107
|Grace
|92
|25
|Levi
|107
|Sophie
|92
|26
|Cooper
|105
|Chloe
|91
|27
|Maverick
|105
|Luna
|91
|28
|Logan
|104
|Ella
|89
|29
|Alexander
|102
|Mila
|88
|30
|Mason
|101
|Alice
|86
|31
|Sebastian
|101
|Zoey
|85
|32
|Milo
|98
|Hannah
|83
|33
|Calvin
|97
|Isabella
|83
|34
|Asher
|96
|Isla
|81
|35
|Ethan
|96
|Emery
|79
|36
|Elijah
|95
|Everly
|78
|37
|Mateo
|90
|Penelope
|78
|38
|Charles
|89
|Abigail
|77
|39
|David
|84
|Clara
|76
|40
|Jacob
|84
|Remi
|76
|41
|Aiden
|83
|Jane
|75
|42
|Isaac
|83
|Violet
|75
|43
|Beckham
|82
|Aria
|74
|44
|Everett
|82
|Brooklyn
|74
|45
|Michael
|82
|Willow
|70
|46
|Matthew
|81
|Sofia
|68
|47
|Andrew
|79
|Aurora
|66
|48
|Easton
|76
|Lydia
|66
|49
|Roman
|75
|Paisley
|65
|50
|Eli
|74
|Lyla
|64
|51
|Joseph
|74
|Quinn
|64
|52
|Hunter
|73
|Eliza
|63
|53
|Sawyer
|72
|Hadley
|63
|54
|Axel
|71
|Madison
|63
|55
|Emmett
|71
|Blakely
|61
|56
|Beau
|69
|Camila
|61
|57
|Carter
|68
|Charlie
|61
|58
|Wesley
|68
|Sage
|59
|59
|John
|67
|Stella
|59
|60
|Julian
|67
|Nova
|58
|61
|Gabriel
|66
|Sadie
|58
|62
|Greyson
|66
|Addison
|57
|63
|Parker
|65
|Eden
|53
|64
|Peter
|65
|Juniper
|53
|65
|Rowan
|65
|Millie
|53
|66
|Graham
|63
|Piper
|53
|67
|Kai
|63
|Layla
|52
|68
|Jameson
|62
|Riley
|52
|69
|Jaxon
|62
|Victoria
|51
|70
|Luca
|62
|Zoe
|51
|71
|Boston
|61
|Audrey
|50
|72
|Archer
|60
|Gracie
|50
|73
|Nolan
|60
|Adelaide
|49
|74
|Dean
|58
|Natalie
|49
|75
|Max
|58
|Anna
|48
|76
|Weston
|58
|Josie
|48
|77
|Aaron
|57
|Olive
|48
|78
|Harrison
|57
|Adeline
|47
|79
|Nixon
|57
|Elena
|47
|80
|Bennett
|55
|Eva
|47
|81
|Caleb
|55
|Gianna
|47
|82
|Ian
|55
|Molly
|46
|83
|Jayden
|54
|Naomi
|46
|84
|Jonathan
|54
|Vivian
|46
|85
|Hayes
|53
|Daisy
|45
|86
|Theo
|53
|Rosie
|45
|87
|Maxwell
|52
|Aaliyah
|44
|88
|Knox
|51
|Aspen
|44
|89
|Declan
|50
|Rose
|44
|90
|Joshua
|50
|Rylee
|44
|91
|Nash
|50
|Samantha
|44
|92
|Rhett
|50
|Sarah
|43
|93
|Grant
|49
|Jade
|42
|94
|George
|48
|Lennon
|42
|95
|Jonah
|48
|Lillian
|42
|96
|Ryder
|48
|Navy
|42
|97
|Connor
|47
|Brynlee
|41
|98
|Crew
|47
|Eloise
|41
|99
|Dylan
|47
|Indie
|41
|100
|Harvey
|47
|Reese
|40
|101
|Jace
|47
|102
|Jax
|47
|103
|Porter
|47
To view the top names in for other years or states, visit SSA.gov.