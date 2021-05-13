Utah’s most popular baby names in 2020: Is yours on the list?

UTAH (ABC4) – Amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, when most of us were spending more time at home, some speculated the U.S. would see a baby boom.

While the COVID-19 baby boom appears to be a baby bust, according to the Associated Press, thousands of newborns were welcomed into the world last year.

We recently learned the most popular baby names in the U.S. for 2020, thanks to the Social Security Administration.

And now, we know the most popular baby names for those born in Utah for 2020.

For the fifth year in a row, Oliver has topped the list for boy names in Utah. Like they have for the last decade, the names William and Liam continue to hold spots in the top 10. This year, Liam overtook William for the second spot and Jack overtook Henry for the fourth spot. No new names have broken into the top 10 for Utah boys from 2019 to 2020.

Olivia remains the top girl name in Utah for the fifth year in a row. While the top 10 boy names have remained largely the same, two new names have entered the top 10 that didn’t make the cut in 2019: Ellie and Ava. These two replace Lily and Mia, which made the top 10 in the previous year.

Here’s a look at the top 100 names for both boys and girls:

Rank Male name # of

males Female name # of

females 1 Oliver 266 Olivia 249 2 William 250 Emma 216 3 Liam 242 Charlotte 188 4 Jack 225 Amelia 178 5 Henry 200 Evelyn 173 6 Lincoln 194 Lucy 148 7 James 193 Hazel 144 8 Noah 178 Harper 138 9 Owen 170 Ellie 133 10 Benjamin 168 Ava 130 11 Theodore 165 Nora 126 12 Hudson 163 Mia 121 13 Jackson 144 Scarlett 119 14 Brooks 134 Sophia 111 15 Lucas 133 Avery 109 16 Luke 133 Eleanor 108 17 Samuel 132 Elizabeth 107 18 Miles 131 Claire 103 19 Ezra 124 Ivy 103 20 Grayson 122 Oakley 102 21 Wyatt 119 Lily 100 22 Thomas 118 Ruby 98 23 Leo 117 Emily 93 24 Daniel 107 Grace 92 25 Levi 107 Sophie 92 26 Cooper 105 Chloe 91 27 Maverick 105 Luna 91 28 Logan 104 Ella 89 29 Alexander 102 Mila 88 30 Mason 101 Alice 86 31 Sebastian 101 Zoey 85 32 Milo 98 Hannah 83 33 Calvin 97 Isabella 83 34 Asher 96 Isla 81 35 Ethan 96 Emery 79 36 Elijah 95 Everly 78 37 Mateo 90 Penelope 78 38 Charles 89 Abigail 77 39 David 84 Clara 76 40 Jacob 84 Remi 76 41 Aiden 83 Jane 75 42 Isaac 83 Violet 75 43 Beckham 82 Aria 74 44 Everett 82 Brooklyn 74 45 Michael 82 Willow 70 46 Matthew 81 Sofia 68 47 Andrew 79 Aurora 66 48 Easton 76 Lydia 66 49 Roman 75 Paisley 65 50 Eli 74 Lyla 64 51 Joseph 74 Quinn 64 52 Hunter 73 Eliza 63 53 Sawyer 72 Hadley 63 54 Axel 71 Madison 63 55 Emmett 71 Blakely 61 56 Beau 69 Camila 61 57 Carter 68 Charlie 61 58 Wesley 68 Sage 59 59 John 67 Stella 59 60 Julian 67 Nova 58 61 Gabriel 66 Sadie 58 62 Greyson 66 Addison 57 63 Parker 65 Eden 53 64 Peter 65 Juniper 53 65 Rowan 65 Millie 53 66 Graham 63 Piper 53 67 Kai 63 Layla 52 68 Jameson 62 Riley 52 69 Jaxon 62 Victoria 51 70 Luca 62 Zoe 51 71 Boston 61 Audrey 50 72 Archer 60 Gracie 50 73 Nolan 60 Adelaide 49 74 Dean 58 Natalie 49 75 Max 58 Anna 48 76 Weston 58 Josie 48 77 Aaron 57 Olive 48 78 Harrison 57 Adeline 47 79 Nixon 57 Elena 47 80 Bennett 55 Eva 47 81 Caleb 55 Gianna 47 82 Ian 55 Molly 46 83 Jayden 54 Naomi 46 84 Jonathan 54 Vivian 46 85 Hayes 53 Daisy 45 86 Theo 53 Rosie 45 87 Maxwell 52 Aaliyah 44 88 Knox 51 Aspen 44 89 Declan 50 Rose 44 90 Joshua 50 Rylee 44 91 Nash 50 Samantha 44 92 Rhett 50 Sarah 43 93 Grant 49 Jade 42 94 George 48 Lennon 42 95 Jonah 48 Lillian 42 96 Ryder 48 Navy 42 97 Connor 47 Brynlee 41 98 Crew 47 Eloise 41 99 Dylan 47 Indie 41 100 Harvey 47 Reese 40 101 Jace 47 102 Jax 47 103 Porter 47

To view the top names in for other years or states, visit SSA.gov.