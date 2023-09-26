OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — The Bigelow Hotel in Ogden has seen many guests check in over its long history. Though, as the hotel has seen a string of unfortunate deaths since it opened, some guests have yet to check out and many believe their spirits still roam the building to this day.

First opened in 1927, the Bigelow Hotel was once considered one of the most luxurious hotel stays in Utah. Its site is located on what was originally the Reed Hotel, built in 1891, and has undergone many changes to its name and structure in the years to follow.

While the hotel is well-known for its beautiful architecture, it also has its fair share of paranormal stories from those who’ve stayed there.

Five years prior to the Reed Hotel being demolished to make way for the new hotel structure, a cook accidentally fell to his death down the elevator shaft. Ever since, the hotel’s elevator is said to be haunted, moving between floors on its own accord.

The 11th floor of the Bigelow Hotel sees perhaps the most unexplained activity in the building.

Stories being with a prominent woman who lived in the hotel during World War I. After her son was killed in a train accident on the way home from war, she reportedly suffered so much heartbreak that she stopped eating and died in her room on the 11th floor.

Rumors also tell of another woman drowning on the night of her honeymoon in the bathtub of room 1102. Those who’ve stayed in the room report a strange presence, as well as the tub faucet turning on by itself.

The woman’s adult son is believed to have been so devastated after her death that, upon collecting her belongings, he took his own life in the adjoining room 1101. Now, visitors say they can hear voices coming from the 11th floor and have even seen his apparition from time to time.

In well over a century, the Bigelow Hotel has garnered many changes and stories. As it’s still in operation today, guests there could experience more than a luxurious hotel stay.