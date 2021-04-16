Utah’s March unemployment rate drops below 3%

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah’s economy has added 13,800 jobs since March 2020, according to the latest unemployment report.

Utah’s March 2021 seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate is estimated at 2.9%, with about 46,600 Utahns unemployed. That’s down slightly from February’s unemployment rate of 3%.

The March national unemployment rate has lowered to 6%.

Overall, Utah’s nonfarm payroll employment for March 2021 increased an estimated 0.9% over the last year.

Currently, Utah’s employment level stands at 1,566,900.

“March is the first month when the economic comparison is starting to look back on the months of the COVID-19 economic disruption,” reports Mark Knold, Chief Economist at the Department of Workforce Services. “Job gains from here forward will start to magnify as it is compared against the job losses experienced a year ago. Utah’s underlying trend is positive, will continue and will gain steam as the year progresses. There are still COVID-19 economic setbacks to overcome. Utah, however, is ahead of the national curve in undergoing economic repair.”

Utah’s March private sector employment recorded a year-over expansion of 1.8%.

Six of Utah’s 10 private-sector major industry groups posted net year-over job gains, led by Trade, Transportation, and Utilities at 12,000 jobs, followed by Professional and Business Services (10,100 jobs) and Construction (5,600 jobs).

Four industry groups remain with year-over employment declines, led by Leisure and Hospitality Services (-9,300 jobs); Education and Healthcare (-2,400 jobs); Natural Resources (-900); and Information (-500 jobs).