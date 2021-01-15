Utah’s largest pedestrian bridge opens at Utah Valley University

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – Utah’s largest pedestrian bridge was unveiled in Orem on Thursday.

The bridge – which spans more than three football fields at 1,000 feet long and 15 feet wide – connects Utah Valley University with the UTA FrontRunner Orem Central Station.

The $30.7 million bridge was built through a partnership with UVU, the Utah Department of Transportation, the Utah Transit Authority, Orem City, and the Utah State Legislature.

“This bridge is a one-of-a-kind triumph,” UVU Vice President of Finance and Administration Val Peterson says. “Its construction began with a question —how we can safely connect pedestrians on one side of our campus with the other— and the larger question of how to more easily connect the community with UVU. I believe we have done just that.”

Officials say the bridge contains 15,000 square feet of heated concrete to melt snow and ice in the winter as well as a full-coverage roof to provide shelter from the elements. The walkway is lined with 125 lights and 18 security cameras, providing students with a safe and secure walking environment.

It’s estimated that the bridge will serve an average of more than 5,000 users a day.

“It’s not often you see a bridge of this size built just for pedestrians and bicyclists,” UDOT Deputy Director Teri Newell says. “At UDOT our goal is to provide diverse choices for how and when you travel. This kind of investment in active transportation is another example of how UDOT is focused on keeping people moving.”

UTA Board Chairman Carlton Christensen adds, “Utah Transit Authority is always striving to connect communities, and this pedestrian bridge will help connect over 40,000 UVU students to the Orem FrontRunner station. We are proud to be a part of this project and the way it connects the community.”

Crews will continue putting the finishing touches on the bridge over the next few weeks, with an expected opening in early February.