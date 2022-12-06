SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The fourth annual Kilby Block Party will be the largest multi-day indie music festival to ever happen in Salt Lake City yet, according to the event organizers. It is set to take place from May 12, 2023, to May 14, 2023, at the Utah State Fairpark, with more than 50 musicians and bands joining the fun.

The Strokes, Pavement and Yeah Yeah Yeahs were announced as the headliners. The event currently has around 54 supporting acts but said another four artists will be announced at a later date. Some of the acts include Pixies, Run The Jewels, Japanese Breakfast, The Backseat Lovers, Hippo Campus, The Walkmen, Caroline Polachek, Cuco, Goth Babe and many more.

“Our mission is to bring together our city’s incredible local music community with some of our favorite internationally acclaimed artists,” the press release wrote.

Organizers had decided to expand the traditionally two-day festival to three days following the success of last year’s sold-out event. The Kilby Block Party was started in 2019 to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Kilby Court, an all-ages live music venue for local and smaller touring acts in Salt Lake City. The first two editions of the music festival were actual block parties on the venue’s adjacent street. The headliners were Death Cab for Cutie and Young the Giant — two rock bands organizers said had performed at Kilby Court at the beginning of their careers.

Phoebe Bridgers and Mac DeMarco headlined the third Kilby Block Party in the summer of 2022 at Library Square in downtown Salt Lake City.

Tickets For Kilby Block Party 4 will go on sale on 24 Tix starting Dec. 7, 2022, at 10 a.m. MST. A general admission three-day pass costs $233.99 with the service fee included. VIP passes are priced at $328.02 each, and Super VIP passes are $432.51 each. Doors will open at noon each day.

For more information, visit Kilby Block Party’s website.