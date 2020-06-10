Utah’s ‘I Voted’ stickers to celebrate women’s right to vote

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah Office of Elections and Better Days 2020 announced Wednesday that this year’s Utah ‘I Voted’ stickers will feature images commemorating the 150th anniversary of the first American women to vote under an equal suffrage law, which occurred in Utah. This year is also the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which extended women’s voting rights throughout the nation.

To celebrate these anniversaries, the organizations partnered to produce a special edition of ‘I Voted’ stickers that will be distributed throughout June and November this year via mail-in ballots.

“We are proud to highlight the anniversary of women voting in the modern nation, beginning in Utah 150 years ago this year,” said Kirsten Rappleye, chief of staff of the Office of the Lt. Governor. “These local artists have produced beautiful work that will remind Utahns throughout the state that we honor and revere those who made Utah’s legacy of women voters a reality.”

The sticker designs were submitted and selected through a contest which drew over 75 submissions. The submissions were then voted on through social media.

The final design for the stickers were submitted by four local artists: Rachel Elizabeth Hafen from Salt Lake City, Caleb Haynes from Provo, Canace Pulfer from Salt Lake City and Brooklyn Cardon from Elk Ridge Middle School.

“We are particularly excited about this partnership with the Utah Office of Elections,” said Neylan McBaine, CEO of Better Days 2020. “Our foremothers fought hard for the opportunity to participate civically, and these stickers remind us of the sacrifice they made so women could have a voice in the way we are governed.”