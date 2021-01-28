Utah’s Hogle Zoo asking for help naming newest member

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – What is black and white and does not have a name? Utah’s Hogle Zoo’s newest member.

The Zoo welcomed a zippy little striped bundle of joy on January 15. A male zebra, born to Mama – Ziva – was standing on his own within the first 30 minutes and began awkwardly walking shortly thereafter.

According to the Zoo, Ziva and her newborn have spent time bonding while the new boy has been getting acquainted with his Savanna neighbors.

Now, the Hogle Zoo is looking for name suggestions for the baby.

The community is encouraged to help name the new Zoo member on their Facebook page by adding a name to the comments section.

This is the fourth Hartmann’s Mountain zebra born at Utah’s Hogle Zoo.

Mountain zebras live in more mountainous regions in southwest Africa. Unlike other zebras, mountain zebras have a dewlap, the mane is short and they have very hard, pointed hooves. This species, like others, is threatened in the wild.

Earlier this month, the Hogle Zoo announced their 5-year-old polar bear, Hope, is heading off to the Midwest to be a part of a breading program. As Hope leaves, the zoo is anticipating welcoming Nikita, a big white male polar bear.

Over the summer, the Zoo welcomed Amur leopard cubs and a baby gorilla.