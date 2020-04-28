Utah’s Hill AFB sends F35’s and maintenance personnel to Alaska

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Coronavirus has created problems for training in the military, but Hill Air Force Base is now helping to solve some of those challenges.

The 388th Fighter Wing, based at Hill, is the Air Force’s first combat coded F-35A Lightning II wing. Now they’re going to help get another F-35 Wing get up and running in Alaska.

In a press release sent to ABC4 News, four F-35’s left on a flight to Eielson AFB Alaska to temporarily become part of the 354th Fighter Wing.

The aircraft “loan” helps operations and maintenance groups in Alaska get ready for the rest of their aircraft which will soon be delivered by the factory.

“We’re in the initial stages of F-35 operations here, and right now I’ve got more pilots than aircraft,” –Col. David Skalicky, 354th Operations Group Commander.

Prior to the deployment, the Alaska wing was sending their personnel out for training but COVID-19 ended the program.

According to the press release, the jets and personnel sent to Alaska will help military people there learn how to take care of the brand new fighters.

The base in Alaska provides a huge training ground for the Air Force, and the jets and people from Utah will help make it better.

“We’re getting the benefit in the short term from this aircraft loan, but in the long term, this is going to enable us to give back to Hill and the rest of the F-35 community. We’ve got a rare training airspace and a range with some of the most high-tech threat emitters. We’ve got the space you need to have to be able to effectively train with fifth-generation aircraft,”

For now, the 388th was the first F-35A wing that became fully operational. Soon another one will be ready. According to Col. Skalicky, “In the long term, this provides us a brother in arms.”

