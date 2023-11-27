SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The price for a gallon of gas in the Beehive State has finally fallen below the national average as gas prices continue a steady year-long decline.

According to gas pricing data from auto-insurance company AAA, Utah’s national average gas price fell to an average of $3.22 a gallon for regular-grade fuel on Monday, Nov. 27. Meanwhile, the price of diesel has fallen to $4.18 per gallon.

Utah’s gas prices, while lower than the national average, are still comparable. AAA reports the nation’s average for gas is $3.25 per gallon for regular and $4.22 for diesel. Even with Utah’s prices seeing a steady decline, not every corner of the Beehive State is experiencing relief.

AAA reports counties along the Wasatch Front and in the northwest corner are seeing the greatest relief with prices averaging $2.93 in Tooele County and $3.18 in Davis County. In Southern Utah, however, prices are still higher than the national average. An average gallon of regular gas in Garfield County is reportedly $3.58 and $3.80 in Grand County.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The trend for Utah’s lowering prices at the pump matches a year-long trend of declining prices. According to AAA data, Utah’s average price for a gallon of regular gas a year ago was $3.92, well above the then $3.55 national average. Just within the last month, Utah’s regular gas prices fell over 50 cents from $3.77 per gallon.

The price for a gallon of diesel has dropped dramatically in Utah over the last year. AAA data reports last year Utah’s average for diesel was $5.73 a gallon. In the year since it has dropped well over a dollar to $4.18.

Still, while below the national average, Utah is still among the more expensive states across the nation. According to AAA, Utah is the 21st most expensive state for a regular gallon of gas. California remains the most expensive with a gallon of regular gas averaging $4.90 for drivers.

Looking to escape high gas prices? You’ll have to make your way to Texas, where a regular gallon of gas will cost you an average of $2.70, the lowest average in the nation.