Utah’s first Raising Cane’s location set to open next week

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Raising Cane’s, the wildly popular chicken finger chain restaurant is set to make its Utah debut.

The restaurant’s first Utah location will open at 2788 W. 11400 S. in South Jordan on Tuesday, June 8.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on June 8 at the new South Jordan location at 8:45 a.m. with a special appearance from the University of Utah mascot, Swoop.

However, the restaurant is encouraging all “caniacs” to get there early, as the first 100 customers ages 13 and older to purchase a combo meal will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt.

The new restaurant will also give away free swag to customers throughout the day, while supplies last, a news release said.

Cane’s Food Truck making trips around SLC

Can’t wait until June 8 to get your hands on some chicken fingers? No problem.

A Raising Cane’s food truck will be making stops throughout the Salt Lake City area, handing out meals and samples through June 6.

The restaurant is also searching for anyone who is interested in working at the new South Jordan location. Those who are interested in applying can click here.

“This is a huge grand opening for everyone at Raising Cane’s, as it fulfills our long-time goal of sharing our ONE LOVE with the incredible people of Utah!” said Area Leader of Restaurants Chris Vines.

While this marks the first Raising Cane’s location in Utah, a second location is set to open in Provo in August.

According to a news release, the new location will be open Sunday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to midnight, and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m.