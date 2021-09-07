Utah’s first Panera Bread location opens at SLC International Airport

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – FINALLY! Utah’s first Panera Bread location is now open in Salt Lake City International Airport.

The Airport made the exciting announcement on their Twitter account Tuesday afternoon, adding that the location’s menu was “crafted by chefs and bakers, features classic, comforting dishes with an intriguing twist.”

Flyers can get their delicious soups and salads in Concourse A of the airport.

It’s no secret that Utahns go crazy when a new restaurant chain makes its way to the Beehive State. Back in June, popular chicken finger chain Raising Cane’s opened their first Utah location in South Jordan.

Not a big deal? Think again.

The restaurant’s opening drew massive crowds of “caniacs’,” creating traffic jams in the area for over a month after the grand opening.

