SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utahns should stock up on that Halloween candy. According to one study, a standard-size pillowcase can hold 1,600 pieces of candy. When the doorbell rings on Oct. 31, Americans need to be ready to do their part to fill the bag.

CandyStore.com reports it’s not just about quantity, though, it’s about quality or what those little ghouls and goblins are craving. Surprisingly, every state enjoys things quite differently. For instance, Texas, Illinois, New York, Nebraska, Maine, and Delaware all boast Sour Patch Kids as their most popular Halloween candy but only Colorado chooses Milky Ways, and only Ohio spends its budget on Blow Pops according to Candy Store.

Here in the Beehive state, we are a singular force in support of, none other than, Candy Corn as our favorite Halloween treat, followed close by Tootsie Pops and M&M’s.

Americans spent $3.1 billion dollars last year on Halloween goodies and consumers are expected to break the bank with over $12 billion dollars in 2023 – that’s a lot of Skittles.

This year Candy Store is reporting some changes in America’s top 10 most popular candies. There is a tight race for the number one spot with Reese’s Cups and M&M’s battling for the top spot. Candy Corn has surprised researchers and is making a comeback. Other surprises are Hot Tamales edging out Skittles, with Sour Patch Kids right on the heels of that competition.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Top 10 Most Popular Candies:

M&M’s Hot Tamales Skittles Sour Patch Kids Starburst Hershey Kisses Candy Corn Hershey Mini Bars Snickers

For an interactive map featuring the top three candies by state visit the Candy Store Halloween candy webpage.