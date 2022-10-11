UTAH (ABC4) – Halloween is that time of year when trick-or-treaters and partygoers satisfy their sweet tooth. As shoppers go to stock up on candy in preparation for the goblins and ghouls that will knock on their door on October 31 – or for themselves – a survey has revealed Utah’s favorite candy.

Instacart recently polled 2,000 Americans online about Halloween and their favorite candies.

Utah’s favorite candy? The ever-loveable Peanut M&M’s. In fact, according to Instacart, half of the United States’ go-to candy is Peanut M&M’s. The other half grabs for a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup, except New Hampshire and Hawai’i who opt for original M&M’s.

For the second year in a row, Utah was the No. 1 state when buying candy through Instacart as well, just further proving how big Utah’s sweet tooth really is.

When it comes to other Utah candy preferences when given the choice, Utahns will take Milk Duds over Whoppers, Trollis over HARIBO, Smarties over SweeTarts, Dum-Dums over Blow Pops, and Twizzlers over Red Vines.

Other insights provided through Instacart’s survey show that 65% of respondents have been buying the same candy for more than five years and 40% have been buying the same types of Halloween candy for at least a decade.

62% of Americans also said they take advantage of those post-Halloween deals and buy packages of candy on sale after the holiday. The candy seems to last too, with 86% of Americans saying they have candy left over six months later.

So what is your go-to candy for the Halloween season or throughout the year? Do you agree with your fellow Utahns that Peanut M&M’s reign supreme? Let us know on Facebook!