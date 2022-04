TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Rain in Utah has added water to the Bonneville Salt Flats, causing the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to close the salt flats to motorized vehicles.

BLM states in a Tweet from Monday, “Tires can rip up the halite crust and leave scars when wet.”

The salt flats will reportedly open back up to vehicles when they dry.

“Please follow all posted signs and stay off salt when wet,” BLM states.

