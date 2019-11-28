SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah’s birthrate has declined for 11 consecutive years, according to National Center for Health Statistics.

In a press release issued by the University of Utah’s Kem C. Gardiner Policy Institute, Utah’s birthrate now stands at 2.026 births per woman, which is below the theoretical “replacement level” of 2.1 births per woman.

Utah’s fertility rate now ranks lower than South Dakota, North Dakota and Nebraska.

“Utah’s fertility rate began a precipitous decline during the Great Recession and has not recovered despite ten years of economic expansion,” said Pam Perlich, Director of Demographic Research at the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute.

“As Utah has become more globally interconnected, we are impacted by these larger demographic forces and trends. Our strong economy and wonderful quality of life have brought people from all around the world to Utah. We have become a much larger and more diverse population, with changes concentrated especially in our youth. This continued decline in family size is further evidence of the cumulative impact of these changes and the emergence of the new Utah.”

The total fertility rate measures the number of children who would be born per woman if she/they were to pass through childbearing years bearing children to current age-specific fertility rates.

Demographers view it as the most comprehensive measure of fertility because it adjusts for the age and sex characteristics of the population.

You can read the full report here.

