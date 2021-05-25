Utah’s biggest highway project launched in Layton

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – Utah’s biggest highway project will kick off Tuesday, May 25.

Construction will begin on the West Davis Highway in Layton. House Speaker Brad Wilson and Senate President Stuart Adams will kick off the project.

The Utah Department of Transportation says the West Davis Highway will be a 16-mile, four-lane divided highway designed to improve access to and from western Davis County. The first phase of construction will connect to I-15 and Legacy Parkway at about Glovers Lane in Farmington, ending at 4500 West and the future extension of S.R. 193 in West Point.

In future phasing, UDOT says the highway is planned to extend to 1800 North in West Point.

UDOT expects the project to be complete in 2023 and to reduce congestion on local roads west of I-15 by over 30% by 2040.

In April, UDOT announced crews in 2021 will be working on 185 projects with a value of $3.45 billion over the life of the projects, many of which will span multiple years.

Among those projects are a major road closure in South Jordan for 10400 South at Bangerter Highway for about six months. It is part of a multi-year effort to upgrade Bangerter Highway and the east-west arterial roads to meet the traffic demands of western Salt Lake County.

Another project, Mountain View Corridor, is expected to be finished soon, according to UDOT.

Construction also recently began on I-80 and I-215 in Salt Lake County.