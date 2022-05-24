UTAH (ABC4) – Utah hunters have received their results for their big game hunts this fall, but for those still looking to fill their freezer this fall, Utah’s antlerless applications open Thursday.

According to the Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR), antlerless hunting is a tool biologists use to control the size of elk and deer herds.

For 2022, hunters can apply for antlerless big game permits anytime between May 26 and June 16. The DWR says hunters drawing results will be available on or before July 7.

Hunters looking to score a deer antlerless tag have limited options this year with just 11 units available for any legal weapon hunts. Before applying, hunters should know the East Canyon and Chalk Creek units are private land only and hunters need to have written permission before hunting.

Elk hunters who are looking to obtain an antlerless permit have substantially more units to choose from.

The DWR reminds hunters who successfully obtain an antlerless permit that the hunter will lose any preference points that were acquired for that species.

To plan your hunt application, click here.