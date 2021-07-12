Utah’s air quality unhealthy for sensitive groups

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Wildfires across the west are pouring into Utah’s skies creating air quality that could potentially be dangerous for some Utahns.

As of noon time on Monday, The Utah Department of Environmental Quality says Davis and Carbon Counties are listed as unhealthy for sensitive groups and Salt Lake, Tooele, Uintah, and Cache Counties have moderate air quality.

The DEQ says folks with asthma or heart disease are advised to limit time outside.

“What we can do to protect ourselves is not excerpt ourselves heavily outdoors and breathe that smoke and air pollution into our lungs,” DEQ Director Bryce Bird says.

The National Weather Service says more than 250,000 acres of wildfires are burning throughout Oregon and California with wind pushing the smoke over Northern and Southern Utah.

“We can’t do a lot about the wildfire smoke right now but what we can reduce our contribution and that is by driving less and of course no burning activities,” Bird explains.

Rain is in the forecast and it could help clear the smoke out of the area.