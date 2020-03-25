Utah’s 78th COVID-19 case has warning for peers

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – State health officials say a common misconception is that COVID-19 does not impact younger people.

“All adults are susceptible to COVID-19,” state epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn said.

Out of all the confirmed cases in Utah, the 78th case is a 23-year-old man named Matt Newey from Centerville.

“I went for a regular doctor’s visit for something else and during that visit, he checked my temperature and I had a fever,” Newey said. “It was a complete shocker, I had no idea I was sick.”

Newey said he believes he contracted the virus earlier this month, while on a ski trip with four of his friends in Colorado. “They all tested positive for the virus,” Newey said.

Newey said three days after testing positive for the virus, the symptoms set in. “I had body aches, I had shakes, chills, my lungs tightened up I have exercise-induced asthma so I know what it feels to have an asthma attack and it felt like I was breathing through a straw,” said Newey.

Although Newey said he is still in quarantine, he is feeling a lot better and has a message for people in his age group.

“Take this virus seriously even though you may not get hit hard with the worse symptoms,” said Newey.

Newey said after three days of no symptoms doctors said he will be off quarantined and able to leave the house. He said due to the lack of test kits doctors said he will not be retested.