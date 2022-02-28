WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – In November 2020, a university consortium from Northwestern, Northeastern, Harvard, and Rutgers surveyed 24,000 Americans and found that about 38% lacked confidence in the fairness of the 2020 presidential election. This November, Utahns will vote to fill a U.S. senator seat. Weber County’s new elections director reassures Utahns that they can have full confidence in the state’s election process.

Feb. 28 kicks off the candidate filing period in Weber County. Inside the bustling county administration building, the elections director, Lauren Shafer, helps hopeful candidates fill out the necessary paperwork for the upcoming election.

“The county level is the best level to work in elections because it’s the ones that actually do all the work,” Shafer told ABC4. “They’re the boots on the ground, they are printing your ballots, they’re mailing your ballots, they’re processing them.” It’s Shafer’s second week on the job. However, she is well versed in election security.

“I got my master’s degree at Northeastern in homeland security,” she explained, “But the main focuses in that sort of degree program were cybersecurity and critical infrastructure which all elections fall under.” Shafer’s experience in election security extends past her education. “I created the statewide security trainings on elections security for the Lieutenant Governor’s Office.” Shafer headed those trainings for two years.

When talking to Shafer, it quickly becomes clear that she is passionate about election integrity, especially at the county level. “That was just something I became super passionate about,” she stated. “You’re really involved in your community, you’re really involved in public service, and you get to just see it on such a personal level with voters and it’s just awesome to be a part of and keep safe.”

As candidates begin the filing process for the upcoming election, Shafer wants to reassure voters that the system is secure. She added: “The county audits the election equipment before and after the election, and the state audits after the election as well, so they’re so many different processes and levels of checking and double-checking and triple-checking to make sure that everything is running smoothly and good.”

During the election cycle, Shafer said voters who have questions or concerns about election integrity and security are encouraged to contact their county elections office. She told ABC4 that election officials are more than happy to address those concerns.