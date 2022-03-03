SALT LAKE CITY — Utahns told ABC4 they’re worried for their safety after the shootings in West Valley and South Salt Lake.



South Jordan residents said they woke up to a gunshot Thursday morning.



Police are cautioning Utahns that gun crimes are on the rise.



The FBI data shows around the country the murder rate rose 30% from 2019 to 2020.

In that time period, gun-related deaths rose 16% in Salt Lake County.



Police attributed much of that to Utahns leaving loaded weapons in their cars.



Ralph Haddock witnessed an alleged drive-by at his neighbor’s house.“Why is this a necessary thing for you to do?” said Haddock.



The shooting caught on camera shows a group of people running back to a car after what ABC4 was told a neighbor yelled and he and his dog chased after them.



One of the people running back to the car then fired what sounds like one gunshot and drove backward out of the subdivision in South Jordan.



This happened in the area of West Shady Stone around 4:30 a.m. Thursday morning.



“We are gonna say it again and we are going to say these things over and over again,” said Unified Police Department Sgt. Melody Cutler.



No city is immune to gun crime according to Sgt. Cutler.



She’s spent her whole career, 27 years, in law enforcement.



The alleged drive-by wasn’t the only shooting around Salt Lake County Thursday morning.



“One of the biggest things that we have seen is an increase in the last year or so are firearms being stolen out of vehicles,” said Sgt. Cutler.



Several rounds were fired from inside and outside of a home in West Valley on West San Carlos Drive according to police.



The home was littered with bullet holes.



“It is imperative that we are keeping our firearms safe and when I say that I mean locked up,” said Sgt. Cutler

Haddock keeps his firearms safe by locking them up.



The United States Marine Corps veteran said this shooting causes some concern for him.



“It’s concerning mostly because you’re not really sure what you can do about it,” said Haddock.



He said he’d want to question the person who fired this shot.



“Was it money or was it something else?” said Haddock. “Did somebody in my house make you angry or what?”



The video came from his house, however, the gun was fired at his neighbor’s house where police found the shell casing.



You can hear somebody yell and Haddock tells us his neighbor and his dog scared off what they said are possible carjackers.



Haddock said he’s never seen this happen outside his South Jordan home.



“Don’t take for granted that you are safe because of possibly where you live,” said Sgt. Cutler. “The reality is we just don’t know.”

Sgt. Cutler said do not ever leave a loaded weapon in your car.



Even more, she added don’t even leave a gun in there unless it is in a lockbox.



She said it’s simply way too easy to break the car window and have someone steal it.