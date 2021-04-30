Utahns worried about family as COVID-19 runs through India

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The images coming out of India are haunting as the country tries to get a handle on COVID-19 caseloads and the multiple variants attacking people. The World Health Organization is telling us India accounted for 38% of all the COVID-19 cases in the world last week.

South Jordan’s Anand Wuppuluri’s aunt died from the virus just a short time ago.

“The situation in India is dire. It’s very serious,” he says. “And that was kind of a wake-up, kind of a shock to the entire family.”

Radhasyam Muppavarapu and Anand Wuppuluri talk about family battling COVID-19 in India

His wife Radhasyam Muppavarapu prays her parents, who are in their 70’s battling COVID-19, won’t have the same fate.

“My parents are, you know they are actually scared, they are petrified,” she says. “They are taking medications. Doctors are taking care of them.”

More than 200,000 people died from the virus as of Friday. India’s medical system is stretched to its brinks, and authorities are now creating makeshift hospitals and ICUs, as well as crematoriums.

Hospital staff distribute food packets to the staff of ambulances carrying COVID-19 patients and their relatives as they queue up waiting for their turn to be attended at a government COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad, India, Tuesday, April 27, 2021. The COVID-19 death toll in India has topped 200,000 as the country endures its darkest chapter of the pandemic yet. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

The United States is sending over oxygen and 20,000 doses of remdesivir, a drug proven effective in treating COVID-19, along with many more supplies.

Wuppuluri adds, “Hopefully they will get to the people in need ASAP.”

Families are asking for prayers as COVID-19 continues to run through the country.

As the United States and other countries offer support to India, many are calling on local businesses to aid in that effort.

Locally, the Gujarati Cultural Association of Utah is fundraising for COVID-19 relief in India.

A national organization, Sewa International, USA, is also accepting donations to pay for the cost of oxygen and ventilators.