Utahns top 5 favorite drinks from Dutch Bros

Utah (ABC4) – Dutch Bros Coffee is starting to pop up all across the great Beehive State.

As the state gains more locations, Dutch Bros says “customers have made their voices heard on their favorite Dutch Bros drinks!”

Dutch Bros has been part of the Salt Lake City community since last August with the newest location, Taylorsville, opening in late January.

Dutch Classics have proven popular with the Salt Lake City community. The most ordered drink is the Iced Golden Eagle Breve, according to Dutch Bros.

See the top 5 ordered drinks at Dutch Bros in Salt Lake City below:

Ice Golden Eagle Breve Hot Caramelizer Mocha Ice Double RainbroRebel White Chocolate Mocha Dutch Freeze Hot Dutch Cocoa

Dutch Bros also has a location in Provo.

See the top 5 ordered drinks at Dutch Bros in Provo below:

Iced Double Rainbro Rebel Iced Caramelizer Breve White Chocolate Dutch Frost Blended Shark Attack Rebel Hot Dutch Cocoa

The Dutch Bros menu features almost unlimited flavor choices for all coffee and non-coffee options. They even have a full “secret” menu.

If you’re looking for a St. Patrick’s Day treat, Dutch Bros has you covered with their festive drinks.

Like a Kicker, with sweet Irish cream, the Electric Berry Rebel, a green lime a and berry concoction. Avoid getting pinched by sipping on a tropical green tea or passion fruit green tea all day. They even have a green apple smoothie and a Double Rainbro, which Dutch Bros says is “definitely golden.”