SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — As the so-called ‘never-ending winter’ comes to a close and the historic snowpack begins to melt, Utah residents will soon have another concern to address this year — flooding.

Flooding is expected across parts of the state this spring, which may have some people considering extra insurance to make it through. However, Utahns who want insurance will need to do so ASAP, as those policies must go through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) and will typically require a 30-day waiting period before going into effect.

According to the Federal Emergency Management (FEMA) website, most homeowner’s insurance policies don’t cover flood damage, and just one inch of floodwater can cause up to $25,000 in damages to your home. Flood insurance through NFIP covers direct physical losses to your structure and belongings.

It should be noted, however, that ONLY the U.S. government’s NFIP program will cover floods. While you can get an NFIP policy through any insurance provider, there are no other options for flood insurance in the United States.

With that in mind, what does flood insurance actually cover? The NFIP offers some examples online for homeowners.

When active, the building coverage protects your:

Electrical and plumbing systems

Furnaces and water heaters

Refrigerators, cooking stoves, and built-in appliances like dishwashers

Permanently installed carpeting

Permanently installed cabinets, paneling, and bookcases

Window blinds

Foundation walls, anchorage systems, and staircases.

Detached garages

Fuel tanks, well water tanks and pumps, and solar energy equipment

The contents protected include:

Personal belongings such as clothing, furniture, and electronic equipment

Curtains

Washer and dryer

Portable and window air conditioners

Microwave oven

Carpets not included in building coverage (e.g., carpet installed over wood floors)

Valuable items such as original artwork and furs (up to $2,500)

Finding and purchasing the right flood insurance is as simple as calling your insurance company or local independent agent. Those without an authorized insurance company can use the NFIP insurance provider locator.