Utahns stuck on cruise ship await port entry in France, future still uncertain

CEDAR HILLS, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Utah couple is among hundreds aboard a cruise ship that’s been stuck at sea and has growing numbers of passengers sick with coronavirus COVID-19. Now, a letter is telling them what’s next.

Late Monday afternoon, passengers aboard the Costa Luminosa cruise ship received a letter from the cruise line telling them it’s now heading to Marseille, France, where all non-Italian guests will disembark on March 19.

Before this developing news, Julie Nemeleka told ABC4 News her parents, Robert and Susan Anderson, are two passengers stuck on the ship and she’s concerned with their well-being after learning details about conditions.

“The conditions are deteriorating. That, it seems like a lot of people are coughing, the crew members appear to be ill. They’re all quarantined in their rooms at this point,” Nemeleka said.

Robert and Susan Andeson said they left on their cruise March 5.

Robert and Susan Anderson, of Cedar Hills, smile for a photo while touring in Puerto Rico.

Employees on-board Costa Luminosa cruise ship work to continue providing for passengers despite poor conditions.

Courtesy: Roseanna Chase



Courtesy: Jenny Catron

Courtesy: Jenny Catron

And the family said it’s supposedly reported the cruise line failed to tell people boarding the ship in Florida of a COVID-19 passenger drop off in the Cayman Islands and following the Florida pick up, two more drop-offs in Puerto Rico.

“Passengers were never informed of this person being off-loaded in the Cayman Islands. Had they known, at that point, my parents said they would have never ever placed foot on that ship,” Nemeleka said.

Following these cases, Robert and Susan Anderson said a mandatory quarantine was ordered Sunday night.

They said while this situation is not ideal, they’re trying to remain optimistic and recognize the crew is doing their best.

“Crew members are working hard and they’re trying to help,” Susan Anderson said. “We’re very appreciative of that.”

But it’s not always easy when it’s “a matter of life and death,” the couple said.

While much is still unknown surrounding the Andersons’ situation, the letter from Costa Cruises continues to say arrangements are being made for those when they get off the ship.

What others are clicking on: