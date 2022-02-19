Utahns stand in solidarity with Ukraine at rally at Utah State Capitol

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalate, Utahns held a rally on Saturday at the Utah State Capitol Building in support of the Ukrainian people.

U.S. President Joe Biden said Friday that he is “convinced” Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to invade Ukraine, including an assault on the capital, as tensions spiked along the country’s militarized line with attacks that the West said could be “false-flag” operations meant to establish a pretext for invasion.

A humanitarian convoy was hit by shelling, and pro-Russian rebels evacuated civilians from the conflict zone. A car bombing hit the eastern city of Donetsk, but no casualties were reported.

After weeks of saying the U.S. wasn’t sure if Putin had made the final decision to invade, Biden said that assessment had changed, citing American intelligence.

(Courtesy of Lenard Davis)

“As of this moment I’m convinced he’s made the decision,” Biden said. “We have reason to believe that.” He reiterated that the assault could occur in the “coming days.”

Meanwhile, the Kremlin announced massive nuclear drills to flex its military muscle, and Putin pledged to protect Russia’s national interests against what it sees as encroaching Western threats.

The Stand with Ukraine Facebook Group posted about its rally in Utah, stating, “Calling Ukrainians, Ukrainian-Americans, friends, and supporters of Ukraine in Utah to show solidarity with Ukraine, and support for its independence, and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, including Crimea and the temporarily occupied regions of eastern Ukraine.”