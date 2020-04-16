Utahns received over 18 million in unemployment payments last week

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Over 18 million in payments were made to Utahns on unemployment, as the state continues to see record numbers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For last week, April 5 to April 11, the number of new claims filed for unemployment benefits in Utah was 24,171. There were 74,441 weekly claims filed and total of $11,661,720 was paid in traditional unemployment benefits.

This was the first week of the CARES Act $600 weekly stimulus was available and started to be dispensed to claimants, including a back payment for the week prior. An additional $6,445,260

of this stimulus was paid, for a total of $18,106,980 in unemployment benefits for the week.

The number of individuals who ended their unemployment insurance claim on April 4, 2020 was

1,022 and a total of 1,112 ended their claim during the previous week.

The three industries that saw the highest percentage of claims this week;

Office and Administrative Support 13%

Sales and Related Occupations 12%

Food Preparation and Serving 9.5%

“I am proud of the continued work by our unemployment insurance team through unprecedented

times and workloads,” said Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Utah

Department of Workforce Services. “Our priority remains processing claims and providing

Utahns with the benefits they’re in need of. We are accomplishing this as the benefits going out

continue to grow and two new federal programs have been created and made available”

Starting yesterday, the new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, part of the CARES Act, became available for Utahns to apply. This extend benefits to individuals who would not normally qualify for traditional state unemployment such as self-employed or gig economy workers.

A good way to know which program to apply for, you can use the “Am I Eligible?” feature on jobs.utah.gov. Enter your Social Security Number and if it comes back with an eligible monetary

decision the claimant should apply for unemployment. Those who are ineligible should apply for

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

Claimants should expect 21-30 days for the processing of all applications and should continue

filing a weekly claim available on Sundays.