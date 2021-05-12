Utahns react to the Israel and Palestine conflict

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Airstrikes and rocket launches continue as the United Nations warns of a full-scale war between Israel and Palestine.

Wednesday afternoon, hundreds of Palestinians marched through downtown Salt Lake City to bring attention to the Middle East crisis.

“This has been a microcosm of the ongoing issue with the occupation, and it’s been going on for over 73 years and enough is enough,” says Palestinian Muna Omar.

SLC Rally and Protest for Palestine

Omar is protesting what she calls an Israeli invasion. She says the tension between the two states rose when Israel stormed one of Islam’s most sacred mosques during the end of Ramadan.

“We have finally come to the point where there has been two uprisings and we are hoping this is the third and final one because Palestinians cannot live in the conditions they live in anymore. It is absolutely unfair,” she says.

Noor Saleh adds, “The only reason our voices are being heard is because we have cell phones. It’s because we can get it on social media.”

SLC Rally and Protest for Palestine

The Associated Press reports more than 65 Palestinians died, and nearly 365 were wounded in the airstrikes. Israel reports several deaths by rocket fire.

“There has been over a thousand rockets fired from Gaza by Hamas into Israel. There have been significant airstrikes by Israel in Gaza against Hamas targets,” says Amos Guiora.

Guiora is a professor at the University of Utah S.J. Quinney College of Law who lives west of Jerusalem. It’s been nearly a decade since he’s heard rockets coming towards the city.

Amos Guiora speaking with ABC4 News

“I went to see what was happening, and the next thing, boom, because the first bombs literally landed five minutes from our house,” says Guiora.

Several riots broke out in cities mixed with Islam and Jewish communities.

Israeli officials tell us they are not ruling out a ground offensive in Gaza, which could bring more bloodshed and rioting to both sides of the conflict that does not appear to be ending any time soon.

When asked how the professor is doing among all of this, he responded with, “How am I doing? The correct answer is worrisome.”

President Joe Biden says Isreal has a right to defend itself from the rocket attacks.

The president is sending his senior diplomat Hady Amr to the area urging de-escalation among both sides of this conflict.