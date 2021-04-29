Utahns react to President Biden calling for tighter gun control laws

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – In light of several mass shootings nationwide President Joe Biden rolled out stricter gun control laws, like a ban on assault weapons and large-capacity magazines, during his joint address to Congress.



Those who are pro-guns say there would be some serious changes to how people access guns, which others say is needed.

One of President Biden’s recommendations is a ban on assault weapons and large capacity magazines.

“They are not used in crime, less than 1%. Bans on high-capacity magazines have been tried in other states and have shown no reduction in crime,” Clark Aposhian, Chairman of The Utah Shooting Sports Council, says.

Biden also called on the Senate to strengthen background checks.

Experts say if passed, these policies could have a significant impact on gun owners in Utah.

“Utah has some extremely permissive firearm laws, if not the most permissive in the county, but we have very low crime,” Aposhian says.

The President also wants to reauthorize the Violence Against Woman’s Act, which would prevent people convicted of abuse from buying or owning guns.

The Alliance for a Better Utah agrees with the proposed tougher restrictions.

“We know that if a woman’s attacker has access to a gun she is five times more likely to die by her intimate partner. We also have a suicide epidemic in Utah, which is also aided by guns,” says Communication Director Katie Matheson.

Meanwhile, the president calling gun violence an American problem, rather a partisan issue.

According to a poll from the Hinckley Institute of Politics and The Deseret News, 11% of registered voters in Utah do not support any gun control measures.