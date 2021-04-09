Utahns react to mask mandate expiration

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Saturday, Utah’s statewide mask mandate expires. Some businesses and government buildings will continue to require masks, and they will need to be worn in organized gatherings of 50 people or more.

ABC4 traveled along I-15 from Utah County north to Davis County to get people’s opinions on the lifting of the mask mandate.

Samar Alibrahim in Salt Lake County tells us, “I think there is a possibility that the cases will go up just because the rules are changing.”

While enjoying a cup of coffee, Suzan Osborn says, “I’m going to continue to wear a mask a lot.”

Her friend Leeann Oliverson adds, “I work for a school system and I will do whatever my school asks me to do so I don’t have two sets of rules and if my school is saying I need a mask, then that is what I’ll be doing out in public.”

In Utah County, Michelle Briscoe tells ABC4, “I think Utah has been really good about being safe and I’ve been following all of the rules, all of our family, and I think we’ve gotten to numbers that are good.”

“Well I think it is time. I think that as more people become vaccinated and people are much more aware of keeping social distance, that the mask mandate going to be lifted is a good thing,” says David King. “Obviously, it is going to help a lot of the servers, it’s going to help a lot of the businesses.”

Up in Woods Cross, Emma Hartsfield says, “I think we might be doing it a little too soon. I think that everybody should be vaccinated before we release the mask mandate.”

Down in Salt Lake City where the mask mandate will remain in place, Daniel Meza tells us, ” First of all I can’t even imagine it is here. I mean, obviously, I feel like we all expect it to come at some point. It feels a little bit premature just because, and that is just personal opinion because I haven’t been vaccinated yet.”

Even though the mask mandate is being lifted, the health department is asking folks to continue to wear them to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

If the numbers do begin to spike, Governor Spencer Cox says he’ll get his team together to see what the state can do to address the problem.