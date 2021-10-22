Utahns ranked among the worst drivers in the nation

UTAH (ABC4) – Notice mayhem on the streets while driving around town? You’re not alone.

According to a new study by QuoteWizard, Utah drivers are ranked among the worst driving states in the nation. Utah ranks sixth among the worst states, trailing Iowa, North Dakota, Virginia, California, and Alaska.

The study analyzed insurance data from around two million car insurance quotes from drivers across the country. Four factors were used to determine the overall quality of driving including the number of accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, and citations.

The study breaks the driving quality down to cities as well, with Salt Lake City claiming the eighth overall worst city to drive in.

Check out the top 10 worst states to drive in:

Iowa North Dakota Virginia California Alaska Utah Idaho New Jersey Tennessee Wisconsin

Check out the top 10 best states to drive in:

New Hampshire West Virginia Oklahoma Kentucky Illinois Delaware Louisiana Michigan Arizona Connecticut

The top 10 worst cities to drive in:

Omaha, NE Riverside, CA Bakersfield, CA Columbus, OH Richmond, VA Fresno, CA Sacramento, CA Salt Lake City, UT Austin, TX Baltimore, MD

The top 10 best cities to drive in are:

Birmingham, AL St. Louis, MO Little Rock, AR New Orleans, LA Memphis, TN Louisville, KY Detroit, MI Atlanta, GA Baton Rouge, LA Grand Rapids, MI

To see the full report and a complete list of states and cities, check it out here.