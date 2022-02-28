SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- The eyes of the world are on Ukraine and hundreds in Utah were at the capitol to show their support to the people of Ukraine, including state leaders like Governor Spencer Cox, Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson and Utah Senate president Stuart Adams.



“What we are doing here tonight matters. Because what we are doing here brings hope to those 6,000 miles away. They need to know that we believe in them and their righteous cause,” said Governor Cox.



Alexandra Vodopianova, born and raised in Ukraine says she is heartbroken over what is happening in her homeland and concerned for her friends and family still living in Ukraine. But seeing the large crowd colored in blue and yellow, made her emotional.



“It makes me feel a bit more hopeful seeing so much support from people all over the world and here in salt lake city. It gives me a little more hope that this horrible horrible crisis in Ukraine will be solved,” said Vodopianova.