Utahns prep for winter driving conditions

UTAH (ABC4) – The popular saying goes “there’s a calm before the storm,” but in the case of anticipation for a potential snowstorm, the calm turns into a mad dash to make sure their vehicle is prepped for winter driving conditions.

According to our ABC4 weather pinpoint team, snowfall is set to hit a huge portion of the beehive state making for a wet and slippery commute over the next 24 to 48 hours. Officials with the Utah Department of Transportation say the time is now to make sure your vehicle is prepped to handle the worst, including proper winter tires.

Jenna Farnsworth of Centerville tells ABC4 while the cost of snow tires isn’t cheap the price is worth it to have a sense of confidence while driving in the snow, “I have done a 180 on I-15 so after doing that, I said never again.”

Farnsworth explains that the safety of her children is the number one priority while they’re in the car with her, explaining “I’m not only getting snow tires I’m getting studs for added traction.”

However, another driver tells ABC4 she’s not getting snow tires, but she is taking other precautions, like rotating her tires and making sure the tire pressure is good.

Rachel Black of Salt Lake City says “I don’t have as good of control in the snow when that happens so I wanted to make sure I was good for the storm.”

According to a Utah State law, drivers are required to have at least 2/3 tread of depth on tires, UDOT also says if you’re heading into the canyons to make sure you have chains for your vehicle and 4-wheel drive helps as well.

Colton Malherby, a salesman at Big O Tires in Salt Lake City who says winter tires help even if there’s no snow and ice on the road.

The reason being is “the rubber compounds stay soft and a lot more pliable, so you get better traction” says Malherby.

He says a typical life span for snow tires is about three seasons.

For other preparation tips, UDOT says in the event you’re stuck somewhere for a lengthy amount of time, packing an emergency kit with warm blankets, food, water, and be sure to allow enough time to get to your destination without needing to speed.