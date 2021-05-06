‘Above and beyond’: Utahns prep for high school graduations

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Families are preparing for high school seniors to graduate this year. Many of them will be able to walk across the graduation stage to get their high school diplomas.

Now that COVID-19 restrictions are lowered in the state because of the End Game law, high schools will be holding live graduations where family and friends can cheer on their 2021 graduates.

“I think that it’s amazing that I get to wear my cap and gown at our field,” says Jordan High School Senior Neema Delphine. “I think that Jordan [High School] is going above and beyond for their students, that they are doing what is best for us and that is amazing.”

Across the valley, starting with digital learning this year, the Salt Lake City School District is now planning seven graduations.

Their larger ceremonies will be held at the Huntsmen Center, and the smaller ones at the student’s school.

Salt Lake City School District Executive Director of Communications and Community Relations Yandary Chatwin says, “We are so excited that we will be able to offer some sort of normalcy in terms of the high school graduation ceremony being in person this year.”

“Luckily for us, the Huntsmen Center is treating just like they would treat any concerts or a basketball game,” she says.

“The measures that have been put into place or planned for these events are solid measures, we’ve shown them, we have lots of good data that shows they work,” says Infectious Disease Doctor Todd Vento at Intermountain Healthcare.

Dr. Vento reminds us how to be safe to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at graduation commencements.

“Distancing is your priority. If you can’t distance, mask; but obviously if you’re indoors, you distance, you mask, and also hopefully you got the vaccine,” says the doctor. “So it’s not zero risk, but it certainly significantly decreases if we can take all those measures.”

The 2021 graduations are not only important for students, but it’s important to the teachers, faculty, and staff who helped get the students on that graduation stage this year.