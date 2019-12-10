Utahns love Christmas more than most states, study finds

Utahn’s freaking love to deck the halls. A study by GetCenturyLink found the Beehive state was the third highest state with the most Christmas spirit.

To determine the rankings the team analyzed each category using metrics like Google searches, Christmas songs streamed, and tweets relating to Christmas.

They also looked at the amount of charitable donations and the number of Christmas tree farms per capita.

Utah got the top prize for being the most giving state. According to the IRS, Utahns donated 4.8% of their adjusted income in 2018.

The study found Tennessee has the most Christmas spirit, followed by North Carolina and then Utah.

The bottom five states Nevada, Hawaii, California, Florida, and Arizona all share a low chance of having a white Christmas.

See the full study here.

