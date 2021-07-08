Utahns leave more than $14 million in stimulus checks unclaimed

UTAH (ABC4) – Millions of dollars in stimulus payments were sent out to Americans in three separate payments over the last year in an effort to help the economy rebound amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
While many willingly accepted the checks, a chunk of Americans have not.
Americans refused, paid back, or did not cash 1,315,717 checks of the first round, $1,200 stimulus checks issued under former President Donald Trump’s administration, according to Internal Revenue Service records obtained by ABC4 affiliate KDVR.
Below is a look at the percentage of stimulus checks that went unclaimed in each state.
That is equivalent to $1.77 billion of unclaimed stimulus checks from the first round alone. For comparison, Qualtrics founder Ryan Smith and his wife, Ashley, became the new majority owners of the Utah Jazz and affiliated businesses for a reported $1.66 billion.
Utah alone refused 10,476 first-round stimulus payments, amounting to more than $14.2 million – that is about how much Joe Ingles got in his 2019 1-year contract extension with the Jazz.
According to the data obtained by KDVR, Utah ranks 18th highest for both the number of unclaimed checks and monetary amount – just behind Mississippi – in the nation. In total, 0.77% of the first-round stimulus checks were not deposited in Utah.
The IRS data shows Pennsylvania had the highest refusal rate of stimulus checks at 1.17%. Here is a full breakdown of the stimulus payments refused on a state-by-state overview. For more on refused stimulus checks, visit KDVR.
Number of unclaimed stimulus checks by state
|State
|Number of unclaimed first round stimulus checks
|Total dollar amount
|Unclaimed percentage of checks
|Unclaimed percentage of stimulus dollars
|Alabama
|17,857
|$24,007,697
|0.71%
|0.57%
|Alaska
|6,028
|$4,010,422
|0.85%
|0.66%
|Arizona
|32,201
|$43,636,208
|0.92%
|0.74%
|Arkansas
|11,239
|$15,350,947
|0.73%
|0.58%
|California
|130,243
|$172,764,899
|0.72%
|0.58%
|Colorado
|23,555
|$30,747,252
|0.86%
|0.67%
|Connecticut
|3,921
|$17,933,332
|0.82%
|0.66%
|Delaware
|3,921
|$5,180,014
|0.79%
|0.63%
|District of Columbia
|2,793
|$3,520,885
|0.85%
|0.78%
|Florida
|96,342
|$130,193,139
|0.85%
|0.7%
|Georgia
|37,135
|$49,856,649
|0.72%
|0.58%
|Hawaii
|6,802
|$9,042,446
|0.93%
|0.73%
|Idaho
|7,138
|$9,644,194
|0.83%
|0.61%
|Illinois
|49,953
|$65,430,205
|0.83%
|0.65%
|Indiana
|32,478
|$44,625,521
|0.98%
|0.77%
|Iowa
|14,567
|$19,877,027
|0.95%
|0.72%
|Kansas
|12,921
|$17,084,652
|0.94%
|0.7%
|Kentucky
|18,048
|$25,321,946
|0.77%
|0.63%
|Louisiana
|16,693
|$22,395,159
|0.71%
|0.57%
|Maine
|5,629
|$7,413,500
|0.74%
|0.58%
|Maryland
|22,992
|$30,748,685
|0.8%
|0.67%
|Massachusetts
|28,680
|$37,076,315
|0.87%
|0.71%
|Michigan
|49,085
|$64,755,244
|0.97%
|0.75%
|Minnesota
|23,666
|$30,813,811
|0.87%
|0.65%
|Mississippi
|10,395
|$14,042,905
|0.67%
|0.55%
|Missouri
|28,168
|$38,351,235
|0.91%
|0.72%
|Montana
|5,339
|$7,130,382
|0.95%
|0.73%
|Nebraska
|7,808
|$10,209,999
|0.85%
|0.62%
|Nevada
|13,107
|$17,496,066
|0.82%
|0.67%
|New Hampshire
|6,078
|$7,858,413
|0.86%
|0.66%
|New Jersey
|33,599
|$43,694,522
|0.81%
|0.64%
|New Mexico
|9,249
|$12,332,402
|0.86%
|0.69%
|New York
|78,256
|$103,055,209
|0.79%
|0.66%
|North Carolina
|38,763
|$51,446,186
|0.75%
|0.59%
|North Dakota
|3,507
|$4,640,904
|0.95%
|0.71%
|Ohio
|49,370
|$67,776,584
|0.8%
|0.66%
|Oklahoma
|16,366
|$22,055,552
|0.84%
|0.65%
|Pennsylvania
|76,523
|$117,391,909
|1.17%
|1.07%
|Rhode Island
|4,384
|$5,659,296
|0.77%
|0.62%
|South Carolina
|18,818
|$25,209,769
|0.72%
|0.57%
|South Dakota
|4,032
|$5,405,651
|0.91%
|0.68%
|Tennessee
|26,129
|$35,278,962
|0.74%
|0.59%
|Texas
|93,918
|$128,813,130
|0.71%
|0.56%
|Utah
|10,476
|$14,248,983
|0.77%
|0.55%
|Vermont
|3,298
|$4,285,142
|0.96%
|0.74%
|Virginia
|29,995
|$39,469,830
|0.75%
|0.59%
|Washington
|31,400
|$41,352,631
|0.86%
|0.67%
|West Virginia
|7,786
|$10,383,796
|0.8%
|0.62%
|Wisconsin
|27,033
|$36,270,705
|0.92%
|0.71%
|Wyoming
|2,668
|$3,568,926
|0.95%
|0.71%
|United States
|1,315,717
|$1,772,914,464
|0.81%
|0.65%
KDVR reports unclaimed stimulus funds – physical checks that remain uncashed after 12 months – are returned to the federal government.