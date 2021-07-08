Utahns leave more than $14 million in stimulus checks unclaimed

Americans refused, paid back or failed to cash 1,315,717 checks of the first-round $1,200 stimulus checks issued under President Trump’s administration at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Internal Revenue Service records. (Getty Images)

UTAH (ABC4) – Millions of dollars in stimulus payments were sent out to Americans in three separate payments over the last year in an effort to help the economy rebound amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

While many willingly accepted the checks, a chunk of Americans have not.

Americans refused, paid back, or did not cash 1,315,717 checks of the first round, $1,200 stimulus checks issued under former President Donald Trump’s administration, according to Internal Revenue Service records obtained by ABC4 affiliate KDVR.

Below is a look at the percentage of stimulus checks that went unclaimed in each state.

That is equivalent to $1.77 billion of unclaimed stimulus checks from the first round alone. For comparison, Qualtrics founder Ryan Smith and his wife, Ashley, became the new majority owners of the Utah Jazz and affiliated businesses for a reported $1.66 billion.

Utah alone refused 10,476 first-round stimulus payments, amounting to more than $14.2 million – that is about how much Joe Ingles got in his 2019 1-year contract extension with the Jazz.

According to the data obtained by KDVR, Utah ranks 18th highest for both the number of unclaimed checks and monetary amount – just behind Mississippi – in the nation. In total, 0.77% of the first-round stimulus checks were not deposited in Utah.

The IRS data shows Pennsylvania had the highest refusal rate of stimulus checks at 1.17%. Here is a full breakdown of the stimulus payments refused on a state-by-state overview. For more on refused stimulus checks, visit KDVR.

Number of unclaimed stimulus checks by state

State Number of unclaimed first round stimulus checks Total dollar amount Unclaimed percentage of checks Unclaimed percentage of stimulus dollars Alabama 17,857 $24,007,697 0.71% 0.57% Alaska 6,028 $4,010,422 0.85% 0.66% Arizona 32,201 $43,636,208 0.92% 0.74% Arkansas 11,239 $15,350,947 0.73% 0.58% California 130,243 $172,764,899 0.72% 0.58% Colorado 23,555 $30,747,252 0.86% 0.67% Connecticut 3,921 $17,933,332 0.82% 0.66% Delaware 3,921 $5,180,014 0.79% 0.63% District of Columbia 2,793 $3,520,885 0.85% 0.78% Florida 96,342 $130,193,139 0.85% 0.7% Georgia 37,135 $49,856,649 0.72% 0.58% Hawaii 6,802 $9,042,446 0.93% 0.73% Idaho 7,138 $9,644,194 0.83% 0.61% Illinois 49,953 $65,430,205 0.83% 0.65% Indiana 32,478 $44,625,521 0.98% 0.77% Iowa 14,567 $19,877,027 0.95% 0.72% Kansas 12,921 $17,084,652 0.94% 0.7% Kentucky 18,048 $25,321,946 0.77% 0.63% Louisiana 16,693 $22,395,159 0.71% 0.57% Maine 5,629 $7,413,500 0.74% 0.58% Maryland 22,992 $30,748,685 0.8% 0.67% Massachusetts 28,680 $37,076,315 0.87% 0.71% Michigan 49,085 $64,755,244 0.97% 0.75% Minnesota 23,666 $30,813,811 0.87% 0.65% Mississippi 10,395 $14,042,905 0.67% 0.55% Missouri 28,168 $38,351,235 0.91% 0.72% Montana 5,339 $7,130,382 0.95% 0.73% Nebraska 7,808 $10,209,999 0.85% 0.62% Nevada 13,107 $17,496,066 0.82% 0.67% New Hampshire 6,078 $7,858,413 0.86% 0.66% New Jersey 33,599 $43,694,522 0.81% 0.64% New Mexico 9,249 $12,332,402 0.86% 0.69% New York 78,256 $103,055,209 0.79% 0.66% North Carolina 38,763 $51,446,186 0.75% 0.59% North Dakota 3,507 $4,640,904 0.95% 0.71% Ohio 49,370 $67,776,584 0.8% 0.66% Oklahoma 16,366 $22,055,552 0.84% 0.65% Pennsylvania 76,523 $117,391,909 1.17% 1.07% Rhode Island 4,384 $5,659,296 0.77% 0.62% South Carolina 18,818 $25,209,769 0.72% 0.57% South Dakota 4,032 $5,405,651 0.91% 0.68% Tennessee 26,129 $35,278,962 0.74% 0.59% Texas 93,918 $128,813,130 0.71% 0.56% Utah 10,476 $14,248,983 0.77% 0.55% Vermont 3,298 $4,285,142 0.96% 0.74% Virginia 29,995 $39,469,830 0.75% 0.59% Washington 31,400 $41,352,631 0.86% 0.67% West Virginia 7,786 $10,383,796 0.8% 0.62% Wisconsin 27,033 $36,270,705 0.92% 0.71% Wyoming 2,668 $3,568,926 0.95% 0.71% United States 1,315,717 $1,772,914,464 0.81% 0.65%

KDVR reports unclaimed stimulus funds – physical checks that remain uncashed after 12 months – are returned to the federal government.