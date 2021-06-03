Utahns invited to pray for rain, governor says state needs ‘divine intervention’

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utahns are invited to join Governor Spencer Cox in praying for rain as the Beehive State faces widespread drought.

“I’ve already asked all Utahns to conserve water by avoiding long showers, fixing leaky faucets, and planting water-wise landscapes. But I fear those efforts alone won’t be enough to protect us,” Gov. Cox says. “We need more rain and we need it now. We need some divine intervention. That’s why I’m asking Utahns of all faiths to join me in a weekend of prayer June 4 through the 6th.”

Gov. Cox has already issued two drought emergency orders as extremely dry conditions impact the state’s agribusiness and livestock production, as well as wildlife and natural habitats. Dry conditions have also contributed to an increased threat of wildfire across the state.

Utahns are invited to participate in a weekend of prayer and to encourage others to join the community effort June 4-6 to mitigate the dangers of the prolonged drought.

See Gov. Cox’s full declaration below:

Unable to view the document below? Click here.

Click the square in the bottom right corner for full screen.

Utah’s water bodies are seeing low levels already this year. Pineview Reservoir, usually fullest at the start of June, is seeing water levels 20 feet lower than normal – that’s 55% of the water the reservoir should have this time of year.

Oakley City, located in Summit County, has put a ban on any new construction projects that would tap into the city’s water as it faces a historic drought.

Salt Lake City recently triggered a Stage 2 water shortage response for the first time since 2004 due to the dramatically low mountain snowmelt and stream flows are to blame. The creeks supplying a portion of the water for more than 360,000 water customers are ranging from only 22% to 52% of average this year.