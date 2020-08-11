Utahns gather along MLK street, join in nationwide prayer and worship protest

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – An event in Utah aimed to bring communities together in solidarity with love and spirituality around the world.

Related Content Ogden community seeks upgrades for Marshall White Rec Center, advisory committee yet to be finalized Video

Dozens gathered on Martin Luther King Jr. Street in Ogden for a two-part, two-hour prayer vigil. The first hour was silent — socially distanced prayer. The second hour involved worship.

“We’re doing kind of like a prayer protest, but we don’t like the word protest, so we’re calling it like a “praytest.” We have written one word from our own hearts about what we’re praying for, what we’re petitioning God for, I’ve written the word reform because that’s what I’m praying for today, is reform.”

Other sessions held in solidarity across the state as well including one in Salt Lake City.