Utahns explain significance of ‘I Voted’ stickers

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – As Utahns continue to cast their votes for Super Tuesday, they’re noticing a problem with their mail-in ballots. It comes down to something as small as a sticker.

According to Justin Lee, State Director of Elections, 90 percent of Utahns vote by mail and “love this way of voting,” but complain about not getting an ‘I Voted’ sticker with their ballots in the mail.

“It’s actually the biggest complaint we’ve had about vote by mail. People love vote by mail but the one complaint they really have is, ‘I don’t get a sticker in the mail,’ and people love that sticker.”

“Why not just put the stickers in the mail with the ballots?” asked ABC4’s Brittany Johnson.

“It comes down to costs. Anything you add to the envelope adds to the weight and adds to the printing costs. They actually have to cut those stickers and put them in. A few counties have figured out a cost-effective way to do that, but it just adds to the costs and we don’t want to unnecessary costs where we don’t need them,” Lee replied.

We asked Salt Lake County voters what the patriotic decal means to them.

“I like to show it off to others and let them know that I do like to get involved,” said Scott Labrum.

“I think it’s good to get the sticker to show how important it is to vote and hopefully, maybe, encourage people that may have forgotten about it, so maybe that’s the most important part about the sticker,” said Ben Coles.

William Grahm voted in person so he could get a sticker.

“I brought my envelope here, filled it out and dropped it in a box. I wanted to make certain it was going to get there. You can do it either way I guess but I wanted my sticker.”

If you drop off your ballot and forget to grab a sticker, stop by the Lt. Governor’s Office at the Utah State Capitol and they will give you one, no questions asked.

“We’re not that much of a stickler when it comes to stickers. If someone comes in and says, ‘hey I voted and I want a sticker,’ we’ll probably just give them one,” Lee explained.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: