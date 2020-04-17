Utahns continue to feel aftershocks, seismologist says it’s not unusual

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4 News) – It’s been nearly a month since a 5.7 magnitude earthquake shook the Beehive State, with the epicenter in Magna. And since then, Utahns continue to feel aftershocks, like Thursday’s 4.2 magnitude.

Heidi Nittsuma – who lives in Magna – said since last month’s 5.7 magnitude earthquake, she and her family continue to feel aftershocks on a regular basis.

“We try to spin it with a little bit of humor to try to get us through it. Otherwise, I think we would be going crazy,” Nittsuma said. “Cause it’s just overwhelming. Every little bump and scrape. We just barely got settled from the original one and now any sound we hear again, is that one, is that one?”

Thursday morning’s aftershock is the second one this week that’s higher than a magnitude four.

“It feels like it lasted forever. And then it finally stopped and then we immediately hop out of bed and run downstairs to the kids,” Nittsuma said.

And despite the ground’s constant shaking, Nittsuma said she’s trying to help her kids cope with it.

“We play this aftershock game. So anytime we feel one, or we think we feel one, sometimes we’ll yell, ‘Aftershock!’ And so, it’s like a game for us now. We try to dive under the closest thing or crawl to a safe place,” Nittsuma said.

While Thursday’s 4.2 magnitude aftershock did not cause additional damage to buildings previously hit (according to Unified Fire officials), a University of Utah seismologist told ABC4 News, while people might not think these aftershocks are common, they are.

“Earthquakes that are big enough to be felt like this, they could continue on for several more weeks. And that wouldn’t be unusual,” said seismologist Keith Koper.

Following the main earthquake, aftershocks are caused by readjustments in the earth, and Koper said none are predictable.

“It’s just not possible to do that, so all we can really do is prepare,” Koper said.

And while Utah’s aftershocks may feel like another earthquake, experts say they are classified as an aftershock until the magnitude surpasses the original earthquake.

