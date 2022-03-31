SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Kaylen Wing doesn’t play a lot of sports, but with house bill 11 set to become Utah law, Wing knew she had to attend the Transgender Day of Visibility March at the Utah State Capitol, organized by Project Rainbow Utah, to show her support for transgender youth that do.



“We are a community,” said Wing, “it’s basically like a brother and sisterhood. You attack one, you attack all of us.”

Taylor Doernberg, another trans student said there is a severe lack of representation for transgender people, and she was there to change that. “If no one else makes us visible, and we don’t present ourselves they might as well not see us. If they won’t show us we will show ourselves,” said Doernberg.

According to the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD), representation is exactly why the Transgender Day of Visibility was created in 2010 by trans activist Rachel Crandall.

Dallas Rivas, a board member of Project Rainbow Utah, who helped organize the march at the capitol, said Transgender Day of Visibility is a day to celebrate the existence, resilience, and accomplishments of transgender people everywhere.

“We’re just normal regular people and we need to be mainstream. Everyone needs to look at us and keep walking,” said Rivas.



He also said it’s a day to show cisgender people that transgender people are their neighbors, coworkers, and friends.



“A lot of people may not know I’m trans, maybe today they do because I’m right here,” said Rivas.

For attendees like Wing who has felt the weight of being discriminated against for being transgender, events like this help her feel a little more accepted.



“This is another step closer to finally getting the world we wanted, and the world we deserve,” said Wing.