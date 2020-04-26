Utahns can view “train” of satellites on Sunday night as they drift over the state

Utah (ABC4 News) — Calling all space enthusiasts! Utahns will have the chance to see a batch of 60 SpaceX Starlink satellites, known as the train, as they pass over the state on Sunday night, according to a release.

Given that there is no cloud cover, Utahns will be able to view the train’s engine, Starlink 1322, in the Northwest at around 9:35 p.m. It will be located under the bucket of the Big Dipper just before 9:39 p.m. before fading from view.

Next the 59 “cars” and the “caboose” will be visible around 9:35 p.m. and will fade from view around 9:54 p.m. Those in light polluted areas may need to use binoculars to view the satellites.

The satellites will look like tiny dots of light that will move slowly across the sky. This group of satellites was launched last Wednesday from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

According to SpaceX, there will be a constellation of roughly 12,000 satellites which will be used to provide internet service to the entire planet sometime in the future.

